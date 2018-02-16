Dane County buys 160 acres for Lower Yahara River Trail project

Dane County will buy 160 acres of land as part of plans to expand the Lower Yahara River Trail, County Executive Joe Parisi announced on Thursday.

In a news release, Parisi said the county will buy 160 acres of land in the Door Creek Wildlife Area for $232,200.

The first phase of the Lower Yahara River Trail finished up in 2017. The approximately 2.5-mile bike and pedestrian path runs between Lake Farm County Park, from near the Capital City Bike Trail, to McDaniel Park in the village of McFarland.

County officials set aside $305,000 in last year’s budget to start planning trail sections that will ultimately extend the trail south to Viking County Park near the city of Stoughton. When completed, the entire trail will be about 11 miles long.

In an even later phase the county plans to extend the trail from Fish Camp County Park to Lake Kegonsa State Park.

Parisi also announced the purchase of a 3.5-acre property in the town of Westport, which will feature a segment of the North Mendota Trail, as well as the purchase of 60 acres in the town of Montrose, which will be used for public fishing purposes.