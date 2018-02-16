Prison reform group opposes Lincoln Hills plan

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A prison reform group that has called for closing the troubled Lincoln Hills juvenile prison is opposing a bipartisan bill in the Legislature to overhaul the state’s juvenile-justice system.

Youth Justice Milwaukee said Friday it was against the bill. Its announcement comes after a public hearing at which representatives of Wisconsin counties raised various concerns about the measure, but no one spoke against it.

The bill is scheduled to be voted on on Wednesday by the state Assembly, which is rushing to complete its work for the session by Thursday.

The bill would close Lincoln Hills by mid-2010, move the most serious offenders into state prisons and put counties in charge of the rest.

Youth Justice Milwaukee’s leaders say the bill is rushed, deeply flawed and prioritizes “scoring political points over the needs of Wisconsin’s youth.”