Union accuses contractors on Northwestern Mutual project of paying cash, avoiding payroll taxes
By: Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com
February 16, 2018
2:19 pm
A multi-state carpenters union is organizing demonstrations outside Northwestern Mutual buildings in downtown Milwaukee in response to what it alleges is the use of unfair labor practices in the construction nearby of a new apartment tower for the insurance company.
The North Central State Regional Council of Carpenters is alleging some contractors working on Northwestern Mutual's ...
