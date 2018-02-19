Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Wis. pipeline company involved in projects cited for violations

Wis. pipeline company involved in projects cited for violations

By: Associated Press February 19, 2018 2:07 pm

A Wisconsin-based construction company hired to build a natural gas pipeline through parts of Virginia and West Virginia had previously worked on projects that were cited for environmental violations.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo