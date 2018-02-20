Alliant Energy Center to receive upgrades

The Veterans Memorial Coliseum at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison will undergo improvements as part of an attempt to bring in more concerts and events, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced on Monday.

The planned improvements will consist of upgrades to the lighting system, as well as the installation of a new fall-protection and rigging system.

New catwalk platforms will be installed around the perimeter of the north end’s roof structure, providing easier access to roof trusses that also serve as pick points for rigging speakers, lights and other equipment.

The lighting improvements will include the installation of high-efficiency lights in all three visitor concourses and in the performance area of the Coliseum’s bowl.

The project is expected to cost $1.1 million, and will last from late April through mid-June. Miron Construction Co. is performing the work.

“These improvements will make it more cost effective for promoters to bring concerts here and increase the number of events and concerts,” Mark Clarke, executive director of the Alliant Energy Center, said in a statement.