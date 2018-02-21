BUILDING BLOCKS: Heartis Village Brookfield

Project name: Heartis Village Brookfield

Address: 16100 W. Greenfield Ave., Brookfield

Size: 98,660 square feet

Start date: March 2018

Estimated completion date: July 2019

Developer: Caddis Partners LLC

General Contractor: Stevens Construction Corp.

Lead Architect: Katus LLC

Other project partners: The new senior-living community will be managed by the Chicago firm Pathway to Living once the construction work is finished.

Significance to the region: This is the second senior-living community being developed in the Milwaukee area by Dallas-based Caddis. The company recently began work on its first location in Glendale, and is also developing similar projects in the Chicago area. The new Brookfield campus will have 104 assisted-living and memory-care apartments. The developer is also giving 2.9 acres of land from the original 9.7-acre site to the city as part of its plans to build a public park.