Preferred route picked for Wisconsin, Iowa transmission line

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The three utility companies planning a high-powered transmission line from the Madison area to Iowa have picked a preferred route that runs along existing highway and power-line corridors rather than farms and fields.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that the proposed 345-kilovolt Cardinal-Hickory Creek line would run along Highway 18-151 from the Cardinal electrical substation in Middleton, go west from Dodgeville to Montfort, head southwest to Cassville and then move south to the Hickory Creek substation near Dubuque, Iowa.

American Transmission Co., ITC Midwest and Dairyland Power Cooperative are working together on the $500 million project.

The preferred route is more than 100 miles long. The alternative route would have added 20 miles to the line.

Opponents argue that the line and its tall towers would damage important conservation areas.