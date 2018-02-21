Quantcast
Trending
Home / Environment / States face flooding, other problems in Midwest amid storms

States face flooding, other problems in Midwest amid storms

By: Associated Press February 21, 2018 8:40 am

Sandbags were holding back floodwaters in parts of Michigan as a storm system moved across several Midwest and Great Plains states on Wednesday, bringing heavy rain, snow and ice to the region.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo