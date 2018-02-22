Lawmakers approve bills restricting local-government control on employment, development matters

The state Assembly will vote on Thursday on a proposal to prevent local governments from adopting mandatory labor-peace agreements and other requirements related to employment laws.

Assembly Bill 748 seeks to put in place statewide rules for occupational licensing, overtime and other employment matters. Supporters of the legislation say it would prevent the state from having employment requirements that vary greatly from one government jurisdiction to the next. Uniformity, they argue,w ill make it easier for companies to know what rules they have to follow when doing business in Wisconsin.

The provision concerning labor-peace agreements, for instance, would prevent local officials from requiring employers to sign onto these sorts of agreements before doing municipal work. Employers who sign labor-peace agreements agree to not resist employees’ unionization attempts.

Beyond that, the bill would:

scrap local governments’ ability to set minimum-wage requirements for contractors who are working on local public-works projects; and

prohibit local governments from enforcing occupational-licensing requirements that are stricter than those set by the state;

set a statewide standard for regulations concerning employee scheduling, hours and overtime;

establish uniform statewide regulations for employee benefits;

make it clear that employers throughout Wisconsin have the right to ask job applicants for salary information;

prevent local governments from establishing a wage-claim process that is separate from the one set by the state.

The legislation had once called for the setting of a statewide standard to determine when employment discrimination had occurred. But an amendment introduced earlier this week scrapped that provision.

To become law, AB 748 still needs the state Senate’s approval and Gov. Scott Walker’s signature. Lawmakers in the Senate have said they plan to convene in March for the final time this legislative session.

Also this week, the state Senate passed AB 770, a proposal that would make a series of significant changes to the sorts of restrictions local governments can impose on residential-property developments.

That bill would bar local governments from prohibiting contractors from working on weekends and from putting up banners on construction fencing at project sites.

It also would, among other things, allow developers to defer payments on building-permit impact fees that total $75,000 or more, require governments to show developers how money from those fees was being used, prohibit local officials from putting an expiration date of less than five years on any approval related to a development proposal and bar them from requiring that developers set aside a certain number of residential dwellings in their projects as low-income or “affordable” units.

Before the Senate’s approval on Tuesday, AB 770 was passed by the state Assembly on Feb. 13. Now all it needs to become law is Gov. Scott Walker’s signature.