Walker signs bill allowing utilities to assist homeowners in replacing lead pipes

Gov. Scott Walker on Wednesday signed into law a bill that allows public utilities to provide financial assistance to communities and property owners looking to replace lead water-service lines.

Walker signed the bill, also known as the Leading on Lead Act, at the Mother Kathryn Daniels Center in Milwaukee. At an official signing ceremony he was joined by Milwaukee Common Council President Ashanti Hamilton, Sen. Robert Cowles (R-Green Bay) and others.

The legislation allows utility companies to provide money for the replacement of a lead service line only if the portion of the service line that is owned by the utility either does not contain lead or if it is replaced at the same time as the portion of the service line that belongs to the property owner. It also requires the Public Service Commission to include the cost of providing that financial assistance when determining water rates.

“Replacing lead service lines is vital to protecting Wisconsin residents from the dangers of lead in our drinking water,” Walker said in a statement.

The bill passed both the state Assembly and Senate with bipartisan support.