Locals 139 and 420 file lawsuit over Act 10

The International Union of Operating Engineers Locals 139 and 420 have filed a federal lawsuit seeking to invalidate Act 10, a law passed in 2011 that restricts collective bargaining.

The plaintiffs argue Act 10 violates free speech and free association under the First Amendment. The lawsuit states that “Act 10 is a content-based restriction infringing on Plaintiffs’ right to free speech.”

Local 139 represents about 9,500 workers in Wisconsin, primarily employed as heavy equipment operators in the construction industry. Local 139 also represents public sector employees in various towns, counties, villages and cities. Local 139 is headquartered in Pewaukee and maintains other offices in Madison, Altoona, and Appleton.

Local 420 represents 1,600 workers in Wisconsin, primarily employed in the public sector. Local 420 offices are located in Green Bay and Oak Creek.