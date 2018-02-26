Ryan opponent Bryce outlines economic agenda to machinists

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Democratic congressional candidate Randy Bryce is rolling out his economic agenda in the race against House Speaker Paul Ryan, saying the Republican incumbent has “failed working families.”

Bryce laid out details of his platform in a speech on Monday at a meeting of the Wisconsin State Council of Machinists. Bryce is running for the Democratic nomination against Janesville city council member Cathy Myers.

Bryce says he supports making permanent the middle class tax cuts passed in the recent overhaul plan, raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour and making Medicare available for all.

He says tax breaks benefiting the wealthy should instead be redirected to pay for infrastructure improvements.

Bryce is a union iron worker who also supports expanding Social Security and carrying out scheduling protections for workers.

Ryan’s campaign had no comment.