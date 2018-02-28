Quantcast
Trending
Home / Slider / BUILDING BLOCKS: Zoomlion building improvements

BUILDING BLOCKS: Zoomlion building improvements

By: Dan Shaw, dan.shaw@dailyreporter.com February 28, 2018 2:55 pm

(Rendering courtesy of MSI General)

(Rendering courtesy of MSI General)

Project: Building improvements at Zoomlion Heavy Science and Technology’s operations in Yorkville, Wis.

Address: 14215 Two Mile Road, Yorkville

Design/build contractor: MSI General Corp., Oconomowoc

Size: 10,645 square feet

Start date: Feb. 19

Completion date: Aug. 8

Project challenge: Building three floors inside an existing shell is never easy. MSI General is having to be careful while building each floor to maintain safe conditions for both its contractors and the employees who will be working in the adjacent office space. At the same time, MSI General is fortunate in that it has  a warehouse next to the project site. The project’s timing has been helpful, as well. Few people object to working doors during the winter.

Tagged with:

About Dan Shaw, dan.shaw@dailyreporter.com

Dan Shaw is the associate editor at The Daily Reporter. He can be reached at dan.shaw@dailyreporter.com or at 414-225-1807.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo