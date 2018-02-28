BUILDING BLOCKS: Zoomlion building improvements

Project: Building improvements at Zoomlion Heavy Science and Technology’s operations in Yorkville, Wis.

Address: 14215 Two Mile Road, Yorkville

Design/build contractor: MSI General Corp., Oconomowoc

Size: 10,645 square feet

Start date: Feb. 19

Completion date: Aug. 8

Project challenge: Building three floors inside an existing shell is never easy. MSI General is having to be careful while building each floor to maintain safe conditions for both its contractors and the employees who will be working in the adjacent office space. At the same time, MSI General is fortunate in that it has a warehouse next to the project site. The project’s timing has been helpful, as well. Few people object to working doors during the winter.