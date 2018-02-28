Quantcast
DNR board approves Kohler golf course land swap

By: Associated Press February 28, 2018 1:02 pm

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Department of Natural Resources board has approved handing over a piece of state park land to help the Kohler Co. build a new golf course.

The company wants to build the course next to Kohler-Andrae State Park. The company wants about 6.5 acres within the park to accommodate a maintenance center for the course. Kohler has promised to give the DNR about 9.5 acres adjacent to the park and improve the park entrance.

Park users urged the board on Wednesday to reject the deal, though, saying it would ruin the park and set a dangerous precedent.

DNR Internal Services Division Administrator Doug Haag said the agency has completed 25 land exchanges in the past five years.

The board voted 5-1 to approve the swap.

