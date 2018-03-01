Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / State holding Foxconn construction fair in Racine

State holding Foxconn construction fair in Racine

By: Dan Shaw, dan.shaw@dailyreporter.com March 1, 2018 4:14 pm

State officials are planning to hold a construction-career fair in Racine for people interested in getting construction work related to the $10 billion factory Foxconn Technology Group is building nearby.

Tagged with:

About Dan Shaw, dan.shaw@dailyreporter.com

Dan Shaw is the associate editor at The Daily Reporter. He can be reached at dan.shaw@dailyreporter.com or at 414-225-1807.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo