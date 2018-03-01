Wisconsin residents raise concerns over Foxconn project

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Hundreds of people attended a forum to voice their concerns about the major Foxconn Technology Group project in Wisconsin.

Carthage College held the first of three forums on the project Wednesday in Kenosha, the Kenosha News reported. More than 175 people attended the event.

The Taiwanese electronics company wants to build a large flat-screen factory in Mount Pleasant. The first forum was mainly about how the factory would affect the area’s culture and community.

Some attendees raised concerns about the plant’s effects on the environment.

“I’m here because I’m concerned about the water they are going to draw out of the lake and what they are going to put back into it,” said Anita Bennett, of Kenosha.

The Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Cities Initiative is meant to ensure the area’s water is protected, said John Dickert, one of the panelists at the forum. Dickert is the president and CEO of the initiative, which represents almost 130 mayors of Great Lakes cities in the U.S. and Canada.

“The mayors don’t have a problem with industries moving back to the Midwest,” Dickert said. “The technology of the 21st century allows us to have economic development and environmental security.”

Dickert said the group will work to make sure the development is done right and cleaned up appropriately.

Others expressed worries about the possible cultural shock that could result from an influx of workers coming in from outside the area and expressed a desire to hear more from Foxconn officials directly regarding their concerns.

Mary Spence, of Kenosha, suggested residents set up a committee to stay informed on any changes and developments related to the project.

The remaining two forums scheduled for later this month will look at the project’s effects on local government, geography and policy, as well as its effects on places in Wisconsin and beyond.