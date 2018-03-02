Audit recommends tighter oversight of UW foundations

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A new audit recommends that University of Wisconsin campuses increase oversight and monitoring of relationships between UW campuses and affiliated organizations, including fundraising foundations.

The Legislative Audit Bureau report released on Friday comes after a scandal at UW-Oshkosh over the transfer of $11.3 million to its foundation between 2010 and 2014 to help pay for various construction projects.

UW System President Ray Cross says the university has already taken steps to increase accountability and transparency with organizations examined under the audit.

The Audit Bureau analysis found various deficiencies in the operations of UW campuses and foundations prior to the Board of Regents instituting a new policy in December.

The audit found that between 2007 and 2017 the operations of many UW institutions and foundations were not fully separate and independent.