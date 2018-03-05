Ryan challenger Bryce releases new television ad

Quantcast
By: Associated Press March 5, 2018 10:49 am

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democrat Randy Bryce’s latest television ad in his campaign to take on Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan pulls from the video that first put him in the national spotlight last summer.

The 30-second ad, released on Monday, looks at Bryce’s background as a union iron worker and shows him on construction sites wearing a hard hat. Bryce says he’s the best person to represent the district because he’s a “working person.”

Bryce’s only challenger in the Democratic primary is Cathy Myers, a school teacher and member of the Janesville school board. She spent $3,000 last week on her first television ad, which shows her in a classroom and shows other women along with the message “we will not be ignored.”

Bryce’s campaign says they’re spending $100,000 on his new ad in Madison and Milwaukee.

