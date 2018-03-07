Clybourn, Milwaukee intersection to close for streetcar work

Milwaukee’s officials announced on Wednesday that work on the city’s streetcar project would cause the both the intersection of Clybourn and Milwaukee streets and a nearby interstate ramp to be closed starting early next week.

The closings are expected to start on Monday and last for about two weeks. Besides the intersection of Clybourn and Milwaukee streets, the work will have Interstate 794 West’s exit ramp leading to Milwaukee Street closed.

By December, crews had managed to lay 90 percent of the tracks needed for Milwaukee’s new $124 million downtown streetcar, officially named “The HOP presented by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino.” City officials expect the project to be up and running by this year.

The streetcar will initially consist of a 2.1-mile downtown loop and a 0.4-mile lakefront line extension, but the city has its sights set on further extensions. The first new line will most likely run north from St. Paul Avenue to the corner of North 4th Street and West Highland Avenue. And officials are already laying the groundwork for at least two others extensions into neighborhoods north and south of downtown.

The Nebraska-based contractor Kiewit Corp. is managing the construction work, and Illinois-based Transdev Services will operate the streetcar.