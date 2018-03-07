Republicans in Congress, business groups prepare for tariffs

By KEN THOMAS

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional Republicans and business groups braced on Wednesday for expected tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, appearing resigned to additional protectionist trade actions as President Donald Trump signaled coming economic battles with China.

The looming departure of the White House economic adviser Gary Cohn, a former Goldman Sachs executive who has opposed the promised tariffs, set off anxiety among business leaders and investors worried about a trade war.

The White House said Trump was expected to make a final announcement soon on the planned tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum imports. White House officials were working to include language in the tariffs that would give Trump the ability to approve exemptions for certain countries.

“He’s already indicated a degree of flexibility, I think a very sensible, very balanced degree of flexibility,” Wilbur Ross, commerce secretary, told CNBC. “We’re not trying to blow up the world.”

Trump signaled other trade actions could be in the works. In a tweet, he said the “U.S. is acting swiftly on Intellectual Property theft.”

A White House official said Trump was referencing an ongoing investigation of China in which the U.S. trade representative is studying whether Chinese intellectual-property rules are “unreasonable or discriminatory” to American business.

The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations, said an announcement on the findings of the report — and possible retaliatory actions — was expected within the next three weeks.

Business leaders, meanwhile, continued to sound the alarm about the possible economic fallout from tariffs. The president and CEO of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce raised the specter of a global trade war. That scenario, Tom Donohue said, would endanger the economic momentum from the GOP tax cuts and Trump’s rollback of regulations.

“We urge the administration to take this risk seriously,” Donohue said.

The president has said the tariffs are needed to reinforce the American steel and aluminum industries and protect national security.

He has tried to use the tariffs as leverage in talks to revise the North American Free Trade Agreement, suggesting Canada and Mexico might be exempted from tariffs if they offer more favorable terms under NAFTA.

Lawmakers opposed to the tariffs, including House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, have suggested narrowing the tariffs to target Chinese imports. But members of Congress have few ways at their disposal to counter the president, who has vowed to fulfill his campaign pledge.

“I don’t think the president is going to be easily deterred,” said Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, who has suggested hearings on the tariffs.

Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., said Trump had listened to him and others who disagree with the direction of the trade policies. “I thank him for that and he’s been a good listener. The difficulty is so far I haven’t persuaded him,” Alexander said.

Republicans in Congress have lobbied administration officials to reconsider the plan and aim the trade actions at China, warning that allies such as Canada and members of the European Union would retaliate.

The European Union said it was prepared to respond to any tariffs with counter-measures against U.S. products such as Harley Davidson motorcycles, Levi’s jeans and bourbon. EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstroem said the EU was circulating among member states a list of U.S. goods to target with tariffs.

The president plans to rally Republicans in western Pennsylvania on Saturday in support of Rick Saccone, who will face the Democrat Conor Lamb on March 13 in a special election for the U.S. House. Trump has told associates the tariffs could help the GOP win this election in the heart of steel country.