Walker meeting with Republican senators about schools, taxes

By: Associated Press March 7, 2018 10:24 am

Gov. Scott Walker planned to meet on Wednesday with Republican state senators to make the case for several of his legislative priorities that are at risk of not passing this year, including a $100 child-tax rebate and juvenile-justice plan that would close the troubled Lincoln Hills prison.

