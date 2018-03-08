Minn. Gov. offers $21 million plan for school safety

By KYLE POTTER

Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton proposed $21 million in new funding for security and mental-health projects in schools in his state on Wednesday, as thousands of high school students converged on the Capitol to call for stronger gun laws in the wake of the recent shooting in Florida.

Dayton, a Democrat, said the money in his proposal could help pay for improvements such as bulletproof glass and secure entrances as well as hire more counselors or school-resource officers. Furnished by the state’s $329 million budget surplus, the $16 million for school security would allow school districts to use funding to make whatever improvements they see fit.

“We have over 2,400 school buildings in Minnesota, and probably each situation is unique,” Dayton said. “The tragedies that have happened in Florida and elsewhere are a grim warning to us that we need to do more, we need to be ever more vigilant to protect the safety of our students.”

School safety has been thrust into the spotlight since the deadly school shooting in Florida that killed 17 students and staff workers on Feb. 14. And although similar tragedy hasn’t touched Minnesota, anxiety is running high after a slew of recent threats at schools, including a six-hour lockdown at public schools in Orono last month.

“We were prepared and we have best practices in place, but we need more,” said Karen Orcutt, Orono schools superintendent. “We need to give more support to schools with safety and security needs.”

Dayton’s proposal also would boost grants to schools for mental-health programs. And it would ensure that school districts adequately track expelled students, and share information on those students with other schools throughout the state. The teenager who shot and killed 17 people in Parkland, Florida had been expelled from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Separately, Dayton is calling for stricter laws to expand the use of background checks, raise the age to buy assault weapons to 21 and establish a legal avenue for police and family members to temporarily revoke guns from a person who may harm themselves or others.

Those measures face stiff odds in the GOP Legislature — a House committee has already turned back two such bills that were supported by Democrats.

But that’s the kind of legislation students who rallied at the Capitol on Wednesday said was even more necessary. More than 2,000 local high students left their classrooms to march to the Capitol, and St. Paul Police said 5,000 students in total visited the Capitol on Wednesday.

Choking back tears as speakers read off the names of the 17 students and teachers who were killed in Florida, Lily Brielmaier said the proposals to make school buildings safer doesn’t go far enough.

“As much as we want to feel safe in school, we should have that everywhere,” said the junior at Cretin-Derham Hall.

While gun laws have divided public officials in St. Paul, school-security measures are a rare area of agreement between Dayton and the Republican-controlled Legislature, where lawmakers have already laid out plans to set up new funds — or repurpose existing accounts — for safety improvements. Although they haven’t yet put dollar figures on how much to devote, Rep. Jenifer Loon, the House Education Finance committee chairwoman, said they would most likely tap into the budget surplus.

“I haven’t talked to a person who doesn’t want to give schools the resources they need to try to do the best they can to ensure our children’s safety. Everyone wants to do that,” Loon said.