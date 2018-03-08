Sen. Johnson worried Trump tariffs will spark trade war

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, of Wisconsin, is calling President Donald Trump’s steel and aluminum tariffs a “very risky action” that could spark a trade war.

Johnson responded on Thursday to Trump’s decision that was drawing widespread criticism among Republicans.

Johnson said the tariffs of 25 percent on imported steel and 10 percent on aluminum “can really case very serious unintended consequences.” Johnson says he fears that retaliation could hurt Wisconsin’s agricultural and manufacturing industries, putting jobs at risk.

Johnson says he expects Trump’s proposal, which is to take effect in 15 days, to be challenged in court.

Trump says his tariffs, which exempt Mexico and Canada, fulfill a campaign promise.

Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin did not immediately return a message seeking comment.