Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Vercauteren relishes seeing work result in completed buildings

Vercauteren relishes seeing work result in completed buildings

By: MaryBeth Matzek March 8, 2018 2:27 pm

When Jeff Vercauteren drives through Madison, the Husch Blackwell attorney enjoys seeing that development and construction projects he has worked on are making a difference.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo