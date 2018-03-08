WisDOT holding meeting on Foxconn-related road projects

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will be giving the public the latest news on the road developments around the Foxconn factory project at a meeting scheduled for March 15.

The meeting will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Mount Pleasant Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive, Mount Pleasant. WisDOT employees will be on hand to answer questions about road work being done in preparation for the $10 billion factory Foxconn plans to build in Mount Pleasant.

For information about road developments related to the project, go to: projects.511wi.gov/fdr/

For information on the ongoing reconstruction of Interstate 94 between Milwaukee and Illinois state line – a project that is been accelerated because of the Foxconn plant – go to: projects.511wi.gov/i94northsouth/

For more information on the Foxconn project, go to: wisconnvalley.wi.gov