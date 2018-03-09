2,050-acre farmland to be auctioned, one of largest ever in Grant County

After a period in which relatively little farmland was being offered on the market, Steffes Group has announced an auction believed to be one of the biggest ever in the area.

The court-ordered auction will include about 2,050 acres of farmland, according to Steffes representative Nate Larson.

The auction also includes a modern cattle feeding facility, four confinement hog finishing units, three residences and some recreational land. It will be offered in 21 tracts, using the “high bidder’s choice” method of bidding.

“Bidding will proceed based on price per acre. The high bidder at a given price will be allowed to choose which tracts to purchase, and we’ll continue with additional rounds until all of the land is sold,” said Larson.

The auction will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 28, at the Grant County Fairgrounds Youth & Agriculture Center in Lancaster.

A detailed Buyer’s Prospectus is available, with complete terms and conditions. Contact the Steffes Group at (320) 693-9371 or www.steffesgroup.com.