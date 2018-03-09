Walker says Wisconsin companies could be tariff-exempt

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Scott Walker says President Donald Trump’s commerce secretary says exemptions to steel and aluminum tariffs could be granted to alleviate the concerns of Wisconsin companies.

Walker said Friday that he spoke on Thursday with U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross about the newly imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. Walker and other Republicans have urged Trump to reconsider this trade policy.

Walker’s spokeswoman, Amy Hasenberg, said Ross told Walker that the Commerce Department will be able to grant exemptions in response to concerns voiced by the plastics manufacturer Bemis Industrial Products over supplies of ultra-thin aluminum and the food processor and distributor Seneca Foods over supplies of tinplate steel.

Hasenberg says Walker will work with those and other Wisconsin companies to be exempted from the tariffs.