Dane County Regional Airport could get solar energy project

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Officials in a southern Wisconsin county have proposed a large solar-energy project.

Dane County is seeking proposals from private partners to build the project on land just north of the Dane County Regional Airport, the Wisconsin State Journal reported. The project would generate 8 megawatts of electricity on 41 acres of airport-owned property.

“Dane County has been leading the state in generating cleaner renewable homegrown energy,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi.

“Given its role in sustaining and growing our local economy, we think the airport is a perfect fit for this bold project.”

The project would generate about three times more energy than a solar operation in Beloit, which is currently the largest in the region.

It’s uncertain how long the project would take, how many solar panels would be used or how much money the project would cost because proposals are still being developed.

“A private developer would be paying for the development so there’s no public money in the project,” said Stephanie Miller, Parisi’s communications director.

The Federal Aviation Administration would need to approve the project.

The airport currently has two solar installations to help offset the cost of energy. The new project would be 80 times larger.