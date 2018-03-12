Walker signs bill increasing aid for rural schools

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Scott Walker has signed a bill that increases state aid for rural schools.

The bill increases the maximum that qualifying low-spending districts can spend through a combination of property taxes and state aid for every student from $9,100 to $9,400 for the 2018-19 school year. The limit will increase by $100 each year to a maximum of $9,800 in the 2022-2023 school year.

The bill also increases the amount of sparsity aid available to 144 qualifying schools with 745 students or fewer and membership density of less than 10 students per square mile. The aid amount would increase from $300 to $400 for each student.

Walker signed the bill on Monday at Riverdale High School in Muscoda.