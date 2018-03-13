GOP legislative campaign committees outraise Democrats

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Democrats may have high hopes for making gains in the Legislature in this fall’s elections but the money is saying something else.

The government-watchdog group Wisconsin Democracy Campaign released a tally on Tuesday showing the two Republican legislative campaign committees easily outraised their Democratic counterparts in 2017.

According to the tally, the Committee to Elect a Republican Senate raised $965,676. The State Senate Democratic Committee raised $461,528.

The Republican Assembly Campaign Committee raised $938,919. The Assembly Democratic Campaign Committee raised $436,327.

The two GOP committees finished the year with a combined $1.9 million on hand, more than three times the Democratic committees’ combined $514,305.