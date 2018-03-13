Quantcast
Trending
Home / Government / Work to resume on West Waukesha Bypass’s northern section

Work to resume on West Waukesha Bypass’s northern section

By: Dan Shaw, dan.shaw@dailyreporter.com March 13, 2018 10:53 am

State officials announced this week that they’ll be resuming work on the West Waukesha Bypass road project on March 20.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo