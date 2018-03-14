Quantcast
Dem claims win in race seen as test of union strength

Dem claims win in race seen as test of union strength

March 14, 2018

A razor's edge separated the Democrat Conor Lamb and Republican Rick Saccone early on Wednesday in their closely watched special election in Pennsylvania, where a surprisingly strong bid by first-time candidate Lamb severely tested Donald Trump's sway in a GOP stronghold.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

