Quantcast
Trending
Home / 2018 Rising Young Professionals / By day, Knight working to slay labor shortage

By day, Knight working to slay labor shortage

By: Dan Shaw, dan.shaw@dailyreporter.com March 15, 2018 7:00 pm

When Suzanne Knight talks to high school students about the construction industry, she often discovers that she is the first person to tell them about alternatives to going to a four-year college.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo