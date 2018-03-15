Firefighters burn building where explosion took place

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (AP) — Firefighters are burning a Beaver Dam apartment building where a fatal explosion took place last week.

Authorities set a controlled fire on Thursday to burn away chemicals that cannot be removed because of their volatility. Those who lived in the building were not being allowed to return to retrieve any belongings or keepsakes because of the danger of another explosion.

About 20 area fire departments with at least 100 firefighters are helping with the controlled burn.

Benjamin Morrow, a 28-year-old man who lived in one of the units, was killed in the explosion. Police believe he was making bombs when some chemicals accidentally detonated. A funeral service for Morrow will be held Thursday in Madison.