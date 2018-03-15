Quantcast
Trending
Home / Government / Firefighters burn building where explosion took place

Firefighters burn building where explosion took place

By: Associated Press March 15, 2018 11:41 am

Two firefighters stand atop a truck while watching flames from the 109 building of Village Glen Apartments in Beaver Dam on Thursday. The fire was set to destroy hazardous chemicals in a building where an explosion killed a man on March 5. Officials concluded that burning the building with all of its contents was the only way to eliminate leftover explosive materials and hazardous chemicals. (Mark McMullen/The Daily Citizen via AP)

Two firefighters stand atop a truck while watching flames from the 109 building of Village Glen Apartments in Beaver Dam on Thursday. The fire was set to destroy hazardous chemicals in a building where an explosion killed a man on March 5. Officials concluded that burning the building with all of its contents was the only way to safely eliminate leftover explosive materials and hazardous chemicals. (Mark McMullen/The Daily Citizen via AP)

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (AP) — Firefighters are burning a Beaver Dam apartment building where a fatal explosion took place last week.

Authorities set a controlled fire on Thursday to burn away chemicals that cannot be removed because of their volatility. Those who lived in the building were not being allowed to return to retrieve any belongings or keepsakes because of the danger of another explosion.

About 20 area fire departments with at least 100 firefighters are helping with the controlled burn.

Benjamin Morrow, a 28-year-old man who lived in one of the units, was killed in the explosion. Police believe he was making bombs when some chemicals accidentally detonated. A funeral service for Morrow will be held Thursday in Madison.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo