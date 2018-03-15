Quantcast
Trending
Home / 2018 Rising Young Professionals / From laborer to estimator, Owen has been there, done that

From laborer to estimator, Owen has been there, done that

By: Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com March 15, 2018 7:00 pm

Whether it’s collaborating with an environmental consultant or speaking to laborers in the field, Niles Owen is comfortable doing it all.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo