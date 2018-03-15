Quantcast
Giwa scales heights in short career

By: MaryBeth Matzek March 15, 2018 7:00 pm

It’s a good thing Adeola Giwa is not afraid of heights. Giwa, an assistant superintendent at Mortenson Construction, began working with the company eight years ago as a field engineer. His main job then was to climb wind turbines.

