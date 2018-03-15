Quantcast
Trending
Home / 2018 Rising Young Professionals / Jahns’ enthusiasm adds spark to building projects

Jahns’ enthusiasm adds spark to building projects

By: MaryBeth Matzek March 15, 2018 7:00 pm

Michael Jahns has few chances to be bored at work. A project manager at Hunzinger Construction, he takes satisfaction knowing that each of his days will be different and each of his new projects distinct.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo