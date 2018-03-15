Quantcast
Moennig’s ‘can-do attitude’ is key to success

By: Lauren Sieben March 15, 2018 7:00 pm

Mike Moennig doesn’t necessarily like things to come easy. A self-described tinkerer, his early love for building and engineering led him to his current role as an estimator and project manager at Moore Construction Services.

