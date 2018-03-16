Personality conflict puts Walker priorities in peril

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Think of it as a high-stakes game of chicken.

Personality clashes and policy differences among the Republicans who control the Legislature are putting Gov. Scott Walker’s priorities in peril with the session scheduled to end next week.

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos have been unable to agree on a juvenile-justice overhaul, a tax cut proposal and school-safety initiative all sought by Walker in an election year.

Walker has been unable to broker a deal and Fitzgerald has accused the governor of leaving him out of negotiations. Vos has refused to budge from his position, while he and Fitzgerald have traded snipes over the process that’s gotten them to this place.

“I think both of them have sort of drawn a line in the sand,” Republican Sen. Luther Olsen said Friday of Fitzgerald and Vos. “The decision will be who will step across the line and get something done or who will let it die.”

Democratic Sen. Jon Erpenbach said he understood why Fitzgerald was frustrated with Vos and Walker reaching agreement on big issues that the Senate has not signed off on.

“It’s putting Senate Republicans in a tough spot,” Erpenbach said. “I can’t imagine (Fitzgerald) being cut out of the process on major Republican proposals.”

If Walker had included Senate Republicans from the beginning, there wouldn’t be an impasse heading into the final week of the session, Erpenbach said.

“I don’t think he cares,” Erpenbach said of Walker. “I think he’s been checked out ever since he ran for president.”

Walker’s spokeswoman Amy Hasenberg did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

The Assembly last month unanimously approved a bill to close the troubled Lincoln Hills juvenile prison by 2021 and replace it with smaller, regional prisons. But Fitzgerald balked, complaining that he wasn’t personally involved in the negotiations, calling the process “horrendous.”

“They continue to cut deals between the governor and Assembly and I don’t know why they think that will result in bills becoming law,” Fitzgerald said last month.

The Senate, instead, plans to vote on Tuesday on a scaled-back Lincoln Hills bill that would close the prison but not specify what would replace it.

Vos has insisted that the Assembly will not return to vote on that bill or anything else during the regular session. Because the same bill must pass both the Senate and Assembly, the Lincoln Hills proposal will die if the two sides don’t reach a deal.

Walker’s $100 child tax credit is faced with the same fate. Walker proposed the rebate as a way to return a budget surplus and put cash in voters’ hands in August, close to the November election. His original proposal, as approved by the Assembly, also called for a sales-tax holiday in August.

But the Senate balked at that. Some Republicans derided the plan as nothing more than a gimmick. The bill it plans to vote on Tuesday would do the $100 child credit only, but unless the Assembly comes back unexpectedly and agrees to that, nothing will pass.

“If the Senate doesn’t want to pass the tax cut, they can kill it and take the blame,” Vos said last month.

Walker’s $100 million school-safety initiative also hangs in the balance. The Assembly is returning in a special session to take up only school safety. But Fitzgerald has said the Senate will vote on something similar, but not identical, during a regular session.

The same bill must be passed in the same session, setting up school safety as another non-starter.

Olsen said he remained optimistic that last-minute deals could be reached next week before the session ends.

“I tend to think people want to do the right thing for the state,” Olsen said. “I don’t think people will take kindly to that next fall — if personalities got in the way of something getting done.”