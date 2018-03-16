Quantcast
Senate to vote on contractor-liability bill

By: Erika Strebel March 16, 2018 12:42 pm

The Wisconsin Senate will be moving ahead next week with a bill that could decrease liability and legal costs for contractors. Assembly Bill 733 would modify the state’s construction statute of repose, which contractors commonly invoke as a defense in certain personal-injury lawsuits. The statute prevents plaintiffs from suing over negligent design for an injury that ...

About Erika Strebel

Erika Strebel is the law beat reporter for The Daily Reporter. She can be reached at 414-225-1825.

