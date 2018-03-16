WisDOT to solicit for transportation engineering, programming study

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is looking to hire an independent engineer firm to deliver a transportation engineering and programming study by Jan. 1.

The solicitation for this study has been posted on WisDOT’s Doing Business page at wisconsindot.gov/Pages/doing-bus/eng-consultants/solicitations/default.aspx. The overall effort will be under the direction of WisDOT’s Inspector General Craig Mayer.

The three emphasis areas for the study are:

Review the standards of all other states related to transportation engineering and highway construction and recommends any best practices;

analyze the process the department of transportation uses for determining project priority and assesses whether the process uses reasonable financing and completion time assumptions; and

evaluate the allocation of funds to the state highway rehabilitation, major highway development and southeast Wisconsin freeway megaprojects programs.

The study will result in specific recommendations, including reforms, efficiencies and best practices to improve the delivery of Wisconsin Department of Transportation engineering and programming activities.

Only those consultants/entities that have not previously conducted business with the state will be eligible for the project. From the responses, the top-three teams will be interviewed on Friday, April 13, in Madison.