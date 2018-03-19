GOP state senator won’t seek re-election

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Republican senator from northwestern Wisconsin is calling it quits.

Terry Moulton of Chippewa Falls announced Monday that he won’t seek a third term in this fall’s elections.

He said in a news release that he has accomplished his goals of working for smaller government, a reduced tax burden and a better jobs climate. He thanked his family, his staff and Jesus Christ.

Moulton served two terms in the state Assembly before he was elected to his first Senate term in 2010 representing the 23rd District.

This past session he served as chairman of the Senate agriculture committee.

Moulton’s decision not to run comes after Democrat Patty Schachtner upset Republican state Rep. Adam Jarchow for an open seat in northwestern Wisconsin’s usually Republican-leaning 10th Senate District.