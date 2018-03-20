Quantcast
Trending
Home / Construction / Court: Contractor can’t get rid of theft-by-contractor judgment in bankruptcy

Court: Contractor can’t get rid of theft-by-contractor judgment in bankruptcy

By: Erika Strebel March 20, 2018 3:12 pm

A federal court has found that a bankruptcy declaration won't prevent a Chippewa Falls contractor from having to pay back nearly $24,000 owed to two ex-customers.

Tagged with:

About Erika Strebel

Erika Strebel is the law beat reporter for The Daily Reporter. She can be reached at 414-225-1825.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo