Foxconn selects general contractor, engineering consultants (UPDATE)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Foxconn Technology Group has selected some prominent companies to begin building its massive flat-screen factory in Racine County, the Taiwanese company announced on Tuesday.

Foxconn has selected general contractor and engineering consultants with ties to Wisconsin to begin work on the $10 billion manufacturing center, which could eventually employ as many as 13,000 people.

M+W Gilbane will serve as the construction manager and will oversee the budget and bid development. It’s expected to begin issuing bid requests in the next several weeks. M+W Gilbane is a joint venture between Gilbane Building Company, which has operations throughout Wisconsin, and M+W Group, a company with expertise in advanced technology.

CH2M Companies will provide engineering and architecture services, including planning and environmental permitting. CH2M became a subsidiary of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. last December. Jacobs is a global leader in design and construction services for electronics projects in the flat-panel display and microelectronic sectors.

The Sigma Group will provide environmental consulting and engineering services that are related to permitting, planning and site design.

“Each company has a track record of excellence and a commitment to quality that will help us take advantage of the talented and hard-working workforce in Wisconsin,” Louis Woo, a top Foxconn executive, said in a statement.

Hiring for phase one is expected to begin within 60 days.

The global technology giant plans to make liquid-crystal-display panels at the complex in Mount Pleasant, between Chicago and Milwaukee. Wisconsin landed the Foxconn complex last summer with help from President Donald Trump’s administration.

Road work related to the project has already begun. In January, Hoffman Construction started work on a related, $12.7 million contract calling for the reconstruction of east and west frontage roads along a stretch of I-94 near Mount Pleasant.

Elsewhere in the same area, work on Highway 20 is scheduled to wrap up in May. Department officials are calling for 2.5 miles of the highway to be resurfaced between I-94 and County Highway H. This project will mainly entail grading, milling, base-patching, pavement-repair and diamond-grinding work, as well as the installation of beam guards, signs, pavement markings, traffic signals and street lighting.

And preparatory work for the planned expansion of I-94 north-south freeway is expected to finish up by the beginning of December. The project will have shoulders widened and temporary barriers placed along a 13-mile stretch of the interstate.

These and other road projects related to the Foxconn project will all have expedited schedules. WisDOT officials want to have much of the work done around the same time Foxconn’s factory opens.

A WisDOT official could not be immediately reached for comment on Wednesday.