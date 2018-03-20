Quantcast
Home / real estate / Wisconsin sees increase in home sales during off-months

Wisconsin sees increase in home sales during off-months

By: Associated Press March 20, 2018 12:25 pm

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A new report shows home sales in Wisconsin hit a record high between December and February, which are typically off-months.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that the Wisconsin Association of Realtors recorded more than 13,400 homes sold during typically slower months for sales.

February saw a nearly 6 percent increase in home sales from the same time last year. The median home price was $166,000 in February, showing a more than 7 percent increase compared to last year.

The report says a healthy economy and low unemployment boosted demand despite tight housing inventories across the state.

Marquette University economics professor David Clark says winter months tend to see slow housing sales because of unpredictable weather. He says slowly increasing mortgage rates may be sparking sales in the off-months.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

