State calls on contractors to register for Foxconn work

For contractors eager to win work on the factory Foxconn Technology Group is building in Mount Pleasant, the state has a simple request: Visit the website WisconnValley.wi.gov.

Companies that go to the site will receive instructions on how to get registered with M+W|Gilbane, the construction-management company overseeing the $10 billion project. Businesses will also be able to learn about construction opportunities on the project by attending a series of informational meetings held around the state in coming weeks.

The sessions, organized by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, in partnership with M+W | Gilbane and the state’s regional economic development organizations, will provide subcontractors, suppliers and vendors with details explaining how they can win work on the project.

The first meeting will be held in Racine County on April 3. Subsequent sessions will be held in Appleton, Eagle River, Eau Claire, Janesville, La Crosse, Madison, Milwaukee, Platteville, Superior, Wausau and Wisconsin Tribal Nations. Further details will be announced soon.

“Construction of the Foxconn campus is expected to create more than 16,000 direct and indirect jobs over the next four years, and it’s estimated that more than $5 billion will be spent on construction and equipment from businesses in every region of Wisconsin during that time,” Gov. Scott Walker said in an official statement. “This is an example of the many ripple effects we will see as a result of Foxconn’s historic investment in Wisconsin. I strongly encourage companies to visit Wisconnvalley.wi.gov to learn more about becoming a subcontractor, supplier, vendor or professional services provider during the construction phase.”

Foxconn plans to build a manufacturing campus that, at a minimum, will occupy 1,000 acres. Work on the project is expected to start in the next 60 days.

When making it known on Tuesday that M+W|Gilbane would be overseeing the construction of the Foxconn factory, state officials also announced that CH2M Companies would provide engineering and architecture services for the project and that Sigma Group would provide environmental consulting and engineering services that are related to permitting, planning and site design.

Along with subcontractors, the state is also helping to recruit construction workers for the project. Officials are planning a a construction-career fair on March 29. The Wisconn Valley Construction Resource Fair will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Racine Civic Centre’s Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St., Racine.