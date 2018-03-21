Walker recommends new ‘opportunity zones’ in roughly 40 counties

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Scott Walker wants to establish 120 “Economic Opportunity Zones” in Wisconsin, a designation allowed under the new federal tax law designed to spur development.

Walker on Wednesday released the recommended list he is sending to the U.S. Department of Treasury, which will make the final designation. The zones are in just over 40 counties throughout the state, in urban, rural and tribal areas.

The city of Milwaukee has the most at nine, and Madison is second with nine.

The program gives business and people a tax incentive to invest in the zones.