Wisconsin officials impose statewide ash borer quarantine

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin officials are imposing a statewide quarantine for emerald ash borers.

The state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection announced on Wednesday that the statewide quarantine will go into effect on March 30.

All but two Wisconsin counties are either under quarantine or adjacent to a quarantined county in the state or a neighboring state. No one is allowed to move firewood out of a quarantined county to non-quarantined areas and businesses that handle ash wood must sign agreements with DATCP specifying how they’ll reduce the risk of moving the insect.

Imposing a statewide quarantine means firewood from an area quarantined for emerald ash borers can now be moved freely between counties, and businesses will no longer need risk-reduction agreements.

The movement of firewood from counties under gypsy-moth quarantines will still be prohibited.