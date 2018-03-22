Group opposes plan to draw Lake Michigan water for Foxconn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin conservationists are expressing opposition to a proposal to draw 7 million gallons of water daily from Lake Michigan for the manufacturing plant Foxconn Technology Group plans to build.

The Wisconsin League of Conservation Voters sent a petition on Wednesday to the Department of Natural Resources with more than 1,800 signatures from people who want the agency to reject the plan. A decision is expected by early May.

At issue is an application from the city of Racine to draw lake water to then divert to Mount Pleasant, where Foxconn’s plant will stand. The manufacturing giant plans to make LCD screens for electronics and medical devices.

The group that sent the petition to DNR argues the application should be from Mount Pleasant, which would require stricter requirements under the Great Lakes Compact.