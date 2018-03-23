Quantcast
Man leads police on chase in dump truck

By: Associated Press March 23, 2018 9:26 am

JUNEAU, Wis. (AP) — Authorities in southeastern Wisconsin say a man driving a dump truck led police on a chase and dumped dirt and rocks on the road.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office was called to a family disturbance at a home in the town of Westford about 7 p.m. Wednesday. The suspect was reportedly leaving in a dump truck. A deputy spotted the truck and tried to stop it, but the driver fled.

Authorities say during the chase, the truck driver was able to dump “a substantial amount” of dirt and rocks on the road, but squad cars were able to navigate through the debris.

The dump truck eventually entered a field and got stuck in the mud. The 34-year-old driver from rural Randolph was arrested for his fifth OWI offense.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

